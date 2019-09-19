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The Truth About Hinduism
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37 views • September 19, 2019
"The Truth About Hinduism" Full Documentary by Pastor Steven L Anderson.
Did you know that there are over 1 billion Hindus in the world? That means that approximately 1 out of every 7 people on this earth are Hindu, yet most people have no idea what their religion teaches.
This film exposes the bizarre practices and demonic worship of Hinduism in great detail and in a way that is easy enough for anyone to understand, regardless of their religious background. This is a great video to educate Christians about Hinduism and the New Age Movement, and it is also a great evangelistic tool for reaching Hindus with the Gospel. Whoever watches this film will truly find out The Truth about Hinduism.
Did you know that there are over 1 billion Hindus in the world? That means that approximately 1 out of every 7 people on this earth are Hindu, yet most people have no idea what their religion teaches.
This film exposes the bizarre practices and demonic worship of Hinduism in great detail and in a way that is easy enough for anyone to understand, regardless of their religious background. This is a great video to educate Christians about Hinduism and the New Age Movement, and it is also a great evangelistic tool for reaching Hindus with the Gospel. Whoever watches this film will truly find out The Truth about Hinduism.
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