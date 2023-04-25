'The Las Vegas Masscre' with Dean Ryan

RDM Presents: Real Deal Remembers

Dean Ryan takes a Deep look back at was dubbed "The Biggest Mass Shooting in American History". You will see rare footage (originally filmed 10/2/17)

taken by Dean the following day of the massacre.

You will witness a different perspective of what really happened the day prior.

Notice the anomalies and the malicious undertones of the crime scene.

__________________________________________

Get Exclusive Content & More

Become a Real Deal Member Today!

Visit https://www.realdealmedia.tv/membership

__________________________________________

Help Real Deal Media Fight the Censors with 'Operation Uncensored'

Visit https://www.givesendgo.com/uncensored

__________________________________________

Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store

Promo Code: SPRING23 for Additional Savings!

__________________________________________

Prevent Anxiety and other ailments by using Real Deal Kratom

Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/kratom

__________________________________________

LIVE Broadcasting Weeknights 10pm EST On:

www.RealDealMedia.TV & Rumble

__________________________________________

Get the NEW Album 'Yesteryear & Today'

by Dean Ryan ft. Jim Fetzer

Visit: https://www.realdealmedia.tv/yesteryear

__________________________________________

For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV

Get Exclusive Content & More

Become a Real Deal Member Today!

Visit https://www.realdealmedia.tv/membership

__________________________________________

Help Real Deal Media Fight the Censors with 'Operation Uncensored'

Visit https://www.givesendgo.com/uncensored

__________________________________________

Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store

Promo Code: SPRING23 for Additional Savings!

__________________________________________

Prevent Anxiety and other ailments by using Real Deal Kratom

Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/kratom

__________________________________________

LIVE Broadcasting Weeknights 10pm EST On:

www.RealDealMedia.TV & Rumble

__________________________________________

Get the NEW Album 'Yesteryear & Today'

by Dean Ryan ft. Jim Fetzer

Visit: https://www.realdealmedia.tv/yesteryear

__________________________________________

For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV

