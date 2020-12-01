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The US' Sins Are Finding Us Out: Our Enemies Are Circling & Infiltrating
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16 views • December 01, 2020
But if ye will not do so, behold, ye have sinned against the LORD: and be sure your sin will find you out (Numbers 32:23). Deuteronomy 28:48 warns that part of that "finding out" will be our enemies enslave us. We are on the brink of that unless God grants us repentance (2 Tim. 2:24-26). Trevor Loudon joins me to discuss America's enemies within and without.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/the-us-sins-are-finding-us-out-our-enemies-are-circling-infiltrating/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/the-us-sins-are-finding-us-out-our-enemies-are-circling-infiltrating/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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