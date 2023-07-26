Deep Diving the Fed's Killer Whale Crisis



BestEvidence00:00 Intro - the “regional banking crisis” label is deceptive and laughable



02:13 Solvency vs. liquidity

04:55 Visual depiction of a liquidity crisis

10:30 1st way bank liquidity (deposits) is created: bank loans

11:51 2nd way bank liquidity (deposits) is created: Fed asset purchases from non-banks

16:17 This crisis—a liquidity crisis—is caused by the Fed’s creation of whale deposits

17:15 Senate hearing confirms: whale deposits killed Silicon Valley Bank

20:46 Killer whale deposits, not apps, caused this banking crisis

23:05 Forensic evidence proves Fed created whale deposits

27:39 Shills who say the Fed can’t create bank deposits are lying

29:40 How the Fed passed trillions of dollars to the whales

32:51 The Fed passed money to legal entities, which in turn passed it to whales

37:35 Pandemic QE was designed to produce whale accounts

39:43 The Fed lied when it said Pandemic QE was for “price stability”

41:45 Why were whale accounts maintained for years if not to become killers?

43:00 Whale accounts are maintained by criminals

46:13 Red Flag Test #1 for banks

53:07 Presenting the BestEvidence spreadsheet of $100 billion banks

55:53 Red Flag Test #2 for banks

1:03:35 This crisis is nudging the U.S. closer to CBDC

1:06:06 The names of the Fed’s killer whales are a big secret—for now

1:07:15 Congress could get to bottom of this crisis in 30 days if it wanted to

1:09:13 How you can help BestEvidence

This video was originally gonna be called, “The 2023 banking crisis would rank as the most obvious crime scene of all time if pretty much the entire financial services industry didn’t have its head up its A$$ about Pandemic QE,” but that title didn’t test well in focus groups.





Footnotes

(01) Debt by Design: Banking Facts and Fallacies (2017), by Joshua Maree; available as pdf at https://www.fairmoney.info/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Fair-Money.pdf

(02) "Understanding Bank Deposit Growth during the COVID-19 Pandemic," June 3, 2022, by Andrew Castro, Michele Cavallo and Rebecca Zarutskie; see https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/understanding-bank-deposit-growth-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-20220603.html

(03) "Fed Admits Crony Truth About Pandemic QE: 'it creates new bank deposits,'” Sept. 5, 2022, by John Titus; see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1xgQeCiu6k

(04) "Senate Banking Committee hearing on the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank," March 28, 2023, at 45:26: https://youtu.be/JpyR-Q2eiIc?t=2726

(05) Checkable Deposits And Currency Held by the Top 0.1% (99.9th to 100th Wealth Percentiles); see https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WFRBLTP1228#0

(06) Total Households; see https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TTLHH

(07) Barfly (1987); see https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0092618/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

(08) Households; Checkable Deposits and Currency; Asset, Level; see https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/BOGZ1FL193020005Q

(09) "Federal Reserve Actions to Support the Flow of Credit to Households and Businesses," Mar. 15, 2020; see https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20200315b.htm; see also "Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement," Mar. 15, 2020 ("...to foster maximum employment and price stability...." the FOMC "will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500 billion and its holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $200 billion."); see https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20200315a.htm

(10) JPMadoff: The Unholy Alliance between America's Biggest Bank and America's Biggest Crook (2015), by Helen Davis Chaitman and Lance Gotthoffer.

(11) U.S. Money vs. Corporation Currency: "Aldrich Plan," Wall Street Confessions!, Great Bank Combine (1912), by Alfred Owen Crozier.

(12) https://banks.data.fdic.gov/bankfind-suite/financialreporting (RED FLAG TEST NO. 1)

(13) https://bestevidence.substack.com/

(14) https://cdr.ffiec.gov/public/ManageFacsimiles.aspx (RED FLAG TEST NO. 2)

(15) To help BestEvidence per 1:09:35, or just to send a hello postcard…

John Titus

9660 Falls of the Neuse Rd.

Suite 138, No. 241

Raleigh, NC 27615











