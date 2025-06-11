© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
4 Ways To Reduce Methylene Blue Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/40O2qUY
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
When Should You Decrease Your Dose Of Methylene Blue?
When you are ingesting Methylene Blue to make you function and feel better holistically, there are always specific doses people are taking due to a variety of different reasons.
One thing people need to be aware of when taking Methylene Blue that they are generally not aware of is why and when to reduce their dose of Methylene Blue, and you can find out by watching this video, "When Should You Decrease Your Dose Of Methylene Blue? ".
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno