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Michael Yeadon (Former Pfizer vice president) - COVID variants
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30 views • August 09, 2021
Dr. Michael Yeadon is one of the most credentialed medical professionals speaking out about the dangers of the COVID vaccine. Yet it has fallen on dead ears. The highwire gives him the floor to break down his “list of lies“ that keeps him up at night, and why he thinks our health leaders have abandoned science and reason. (1 min 48 seconds)
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