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Doctors Arne Burkhardt and Sucharit Bhakdi state The Covid-19 Vaccines trigger vital organ failure
Brianroy's Flashbacks
Brianroy's Flashbacks
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82 views • February 10, 2022
Greg Reese Reports "Doctors Arne Burkhardt and Sucharit Bhakdi provide evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines cannot protect against a viral infection and trigger self-destruction within vital organs."
Video Flashback December 30, 2021

My response to the Department of Homeland Security February 7, 2022 anti-1st Amendment edict: This video goes up because...
"When the Pfizer run FDA becomes the anti-information terrorists, THEY are the terrorists. When YOU as the US Government threat arrests and imprisonment by memo, then you had better brush up on past US Supreme Court decisions like Ex parte Young, 209 U.S. 123 (1908) 159 - 160, because YOU (you cowardly federal employees) will be personally held accountable and sent to prison for YOUR felony violations of the law and ILLEGAL TO MAKE THREATS.
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greg reesecovid-19organ failurearne burkhardt and sucharit bhakdi
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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