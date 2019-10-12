The non-stop Judeo-Masonic shit show & head games. Icahn is an anagram for China, NOTE: An anagram is a word or phrase formed by rearranging the letters of a different word or phrase, typically using all the original letters exactly once.



China imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods of a similar value. The tariffs accounted for 0.1% of the global gross domestic product. On July 10, 2018, U.S. released an initial list of the additional $200 billion of Chinese goods that would be subject to a 10% tariff. If you can't see what's going on you're pretty much doomed. All the products American's buy are normally imported from China, so American's will be the one PAYING the TARIFF increases coming or going..., BANK on that. Icahn was at the wheel when TWA was brought to it's knees, gutted and who was there to profit from the selling of of their assets? Carl Icahn, that's who. He also stocks all the China-Marts and smaller Family "Everytown" China-Dollar stores? Please..., WAKE-UP.



Research the person who brought down TWA..., and how he systematically bankrupted TWA, research TWA around the time TWA flight 800 was shoot-down...



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