© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
November 8, 2025 - Context and Analysis Mia Hamant
(2004–2025), a goalkeeper from Corte Madera, CA, joined the University
of Washington in fall 2021. She missed 2022 due to injury, debuted in
2023, and started 17 matches in 2024 (0.66 GAA, 7 clean sheets, Big Ten
All-Tournament) before stepping away in 2025 for stage 4 kidney cancer
treatment. No public record exists of her vaccination status. Key
Guidelines (2020–2023)California (HS/Club): No K-12 or club vaccine
mandate; Marin County schools only collected status, did not enforce.
Washington (UW, 2021–2023): Strict vaccine requirement for all students and athletes—proof needed for enrollment, training, and competition. Unvaccinated faced weekly testing and exclusion. Policy ended June 2023.
Evidence of Compliance On roster and training in 2022 (despite no games—injury only).
Played in 2023 and dominated in 2024.
No absences, exemptions, or policy issues reported.
Probability Estimate Given UW’s enforced mandate, her full team participation from 2021–2024, and <3% exemption rate (even lower among athletes), the probability she was fully vaccinated by late 2021 is 98%. The 2% uncertainty reflects only a hypothetical, undocumented exemption—functionally implausible given her record.
https://apnews.com/article/washington-hamant-obituary-death-129f18ad72e28ce22625110ce8f5f119
----------
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!