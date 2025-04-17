BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Did Jesus Announce His Own Death?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
28 views • 3 weeks ago

Why would Jesus repeatedly speak about His death before it happened? What made His crucifixion different from any other? In this powerful resurrection season message, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into the need, nature, and impact of Christ’s death—and why it changes everything.

From the announcement of His death, to its necessity due to God's holiness and man’s sin, to its ultimate victory over Satan and the grave—this devotion reminds us that the Cross was no accident. It was part of God's plan to restore the relationship broken in the Garden of Eden.

🕊️ Watch to be reminded of:
    Why Christ’s death was essential for salvation
    How it satisfied God’s demand for holiness
    What it means for sinners, saints, Satan, and the Savior
    How even Jesus' closest followers forgot His promise—but His enemies remembered

🙌 Let this message anchor your heart in the true meaning of Easter.
📌 Like, Comment, Share, and Subscribe to receive more Words From The Word that uplift your soul and deepen your faith.

00:00 Opening Greetings and Introduction
00:25 Reflecting on The Old Rugged Cross
01:11 Exploring the Announcement of Christ's Death
02:27 The Necessity of Christ's Death and Its Implications
04:09 The Sinful Condition of Man and the Need for Redemption
05:59 The Results of Christ's Death: Redemption, Sanctification, and Victory Over Satan
06:59 The Resurrection of Christ and Its Forgotten Announcement
10:44 Closing Remarks and Easter Season Message

Keywords
christian podcastthe old rugged crossdeath burial resurrectionresurrection of jesuswords from the wordpastor roderick websterwhy did jesus diejesus death explainedeaster sermonresurrection devotionbible study resurrectionjesus defeated satanchrist redeems sinnersgospel message easterwhat happened at the crossgnbc
