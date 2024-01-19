Everybody Should Start growing Food But Not Like Me

This time I did an amazing panic session last year when I tried to do some raised bed gardening because I'd panicked of course I made a mess of it. Now I'm thinking of pulling it all out again, I stuck up the sides and filled the raised bed with grass clippings and cardboard boxes and anything else and at the moment they haven't grown nothing. Other than having a major mess on the front lawn I'm no stuck at what to do, I've put a place in for three beds put polytene down to stop the weeds growing and its a complete mess. I might just pull the sides out and just leave them and see what happens. It is a totally unthought of and now the grass is growing up the edges of the raised bed where the wood sides are. I can't control it the only thing I can do is take the raised bed away so I can mow mow the grass and try and keep it under control that one.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e1b4928e-bc7c-4dd7-9525-25bd6829da7b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.