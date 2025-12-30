Dr. Eric Berg-The Most Barbaric Medical Treatment Still Being Used

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop this barbaric treatment! Sign the petition here: https://stopect.com/email-congress
This barbaric medical treatment is still being used to treat depression and mental illness in the US. Find out about the dangerous side effects of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), one of the most controversial mental health treatments that exists. You won’t believe they’re still doing this!