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WE ARE ALLOWING HUMAN ORGANISMS TO BECOME BIO-WEAPON FACTORIES - DR. DAVID MARTIN
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340 views • March 27, 2022
We Are Allowing Human Organisms To Become Bio-Weapon Factories - Dr. David Martin
March 23, 2022
Stew Peters Network
The Covid mandates are tools for desensitizing people to extensive gene editing and manipulation via the 'vaccine.'
Dr. David Martin, a speaker at the upcoming Let's Go Brandon rally in Florida, joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to expose the dangers of the jab induced toxic spike protein, water contamination, and more.
Dr. Martin detailed how Big Pharma acknowledges the illegality of their injections, yet they continue to test them on the masses, killing thousands.
Original: https://rumble.com/vy9wm1-dr.-david-martin-we-are-allowing-human-organisms-to-become-bioweapon-factor.html
March 23, 2022
Stew Peters Network
The Covid mandates are tools for desensitizing people to extensive gene editing and manipulation via the 'vaccine.'
Dr. David Martin, a speaker at the upcoming Let's Go Brandon rally in Florida, joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to expose the dangers of the jab induced toxic spike protein, water contamination, and more.
Dr. Martin detailed how Big Pharma acknowledges the illegality of their injections, yet they continue to test them on the masses, killing thousands.
Original: https://rumble.com/vy9wm1-dr.-david-martin-we-are-allowing-human-organisms-to-become-bioweapon-factor.html
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