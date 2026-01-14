The ONLY 2 Ways the IRS Could Potentially Hurt You & How You Can Be 100% Protected, GUARANTEED!

Most Americans are afraid of the IRS. In the back of their mind, they believe at any moment in time the IRS could levy their bank accounts or paychecks, seize their assets, or put them in prison, ESPECIALLY if they do not file an income tax return. Is this belief based upon FACT or PROPAGANDA and DECEPTION?



In this presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, President and Founder of Freedom Law School, breaks down that there are ONLY 2 ways the IRS could attempt to hurt you:



1. Civilly; take money from you

2. Criminally; put you in prison

Peymon explains how you can legally and safely PROTECT yourself from the IRS ever putting you in prison or taking any money from you and leaving you bankrupt and homeless on the street.



You can live FREE from fear of the IRS when you understand your rights as an American citizen. Go to FreedomLawSchool.org or call us at (813) 444-4800 to learn how you can get rid of one of your LARGEST expenses and STOP funding corruption in Washington. Know the truth and the truth shall set you free.



