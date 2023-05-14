The Spider's Web - British's Second Empire [2018 - Michael Oswald]

https://vimeo.com/290438534 https://vimeo.com/ondemand/spiderswebfilm/244075130

Extra scenes: https://vimeo.com/hushhushvideo

http://spiderswebfilm.com

https://thoughtmaybe.com/the-spiders-web

https://youtu.be/np_ylvc8Zj8

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDWyZdgRl406uT56xSemH_yTNpUfyaaDs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYfnkLurLA8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdEKbbhxiUE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xaj2meL0r8o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YgFDZNXPyg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T--V8177YBs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MABeNrMDCQ





"The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire" is a 78 minute feature documentary about how Britain transformed from a colonial power to a global financial power. At the demise of empire, City of London financial interests created a web of offshore secrecy jurisdictions that captured wealth from across the globe and funneled it to London. Today, up to half of global offshore wealth is hidden in British territories and Britain and its offshore islands are the largest players in the world of international finance.