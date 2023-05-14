The Spider's Web - British's Second Empire [2018 - Michael Oswald]

https://vimeo.com/290438534 https://vimeo.com/ondemand/spiderswebfilm/244075130
"The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire" is a 78 minute feature documentary about how Britain transformed from a colonial power to a global financial power. At the demise of empire, City of London financial interests created a web of offshore secrecy jurisdictions that captured wealth from across the globe and funneled it to London. Today, up to half of global offshore wealth is hidden in British territories and Britain and its offshore islands are the largest players in the world of international finance.
