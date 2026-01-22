Privatizing the Sun? Musk toys with AI & solar energy idea at Davos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Privatizing the Sun? Musk toys with AI and solar energy idea at Davos
SpaceX founder Elon Musk doubles down on his vision to fill Earth’s orbit with a solar-powered AI satellite constellation at Davos.
What could possibly go wrong?
💬 "The space is really the source of immense power, and then you don't need to take up any room on Earth. You can scale to hundreds of terawatts a year," Musk told BlackRock boss Larry Fink.
What's behind it?
🔴 Rapid AI data center growth is threatening to overload the US electrical grid like never before
🔴 According to some estimates, it would take over a decade to build new nuclear power stations in the US to fuel the technological dreams of AI tycoons
🔴 Musk says most cost-effective way to perform artificial intelligence computing will be to use solar-powered AI satellites "not more than five years from now," he claimed at a November 2025 US-Saudi conference
But that is not all:
According to Musk, such a constellation would also allow its owner to control solar energy under a “noble” idea of preventing climate change.
💬 "A large solar-powered AI satellite constellation would be able to prevent global warming by making tiny adjustments in how much solar energy reached Earth," he tweeted on November 3 2025.
Reckless tech leaders risk harming the planet far more than helping it.
