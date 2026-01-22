BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Privatizing the Sun? Musk toys with AI & solar energy idea at Davos
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
78 views • 1 day ago

Privatizing the Sun? Musk toys with AI and solar energy idea at Davos

SpaceX founder Elon Musk doubles down on his vision to fill Earth’s orbit with a solar-powered AI satellite constellation at Davos.

What could possibly go wrong?

💬 "The space is really the source of immense power, and then you don't need to take up any room on Earth. You can scale to hundreds of terawatts a year," Musk told BlackRock boss Larry Fink.

What's behind it?

🔴 Rapid AI data center growth is threatening to overload the US electrical grid like never before

🔴 According to some estimates, it would take over a decade to build new nuclear power stations in the US to fuel the technological dreams of AI tycoons

🔴 Musk says most cost-effective way to perform artificial intelligence computing will be to use solar-powered AI satellites "not more than five years from now," he claimed at a November 2025 US-Saudi conference

But that is not all:

According to Musk, such a constellation would also allow its owner to control solar energy under a “noble” idea of preventing climate change.

💬 "A large solar-powered AI satellite constellation would be able to prevent global warming by making tiny adjustments in how much solar energy reached Earth," he tweeted on November 3 2025.

Reckless tech leaders risk harming the planet far more than helping it.


👍 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
