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Бил Гейтс об РНК-вакцинах: Изменение в ДНК - единственный способ победить коронавирус
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244 views • March 20, 2021
Бил Гейтс об РНК-вакцинах: Изменение в ДНК - единственный способ победить коронавирус.
Ссылка на оригинал видео на английском: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1AQ5EXcJYc
Дополнительные ссылки:
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine (Humankind has never had a more urgent task than creating broad immunity for coronavirus): https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine
Ссылка на оригинал видео на английском: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1AQ5EXcJYc
Дополнительные ссылки:
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine (Humankind has never had a more urgent task than creating broad immunity for coronavirus): https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine
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