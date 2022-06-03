© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United Nations Controlling Our Borders? | Unrestricted Truths
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • June 03, 2022
Is the United Nations sending people to the United States Border?
Eye witness accounts have seen illegal immagrants flooding into the United States via the southern border with UN debit cards to help fund the migrant's journey.
Watch this exclusive take from an on-the-ground Texan as he explains what he saw…
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://bit.ly/3x4x1Ra
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Eye witness accounts have seen illegal immagrants flooding into the United States via the southern border with UN debit cards to help fund the migrant's journey.
Watch this exclusive take from an on-the-ground Texan as he explains what he saw…
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://bit.ly/3x4x1Ra
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.