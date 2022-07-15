Here she is! First Sighting of Grizzly Bear 399 and Her 4 Cubs Emerging From Hibernation 2022

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Mid Life Rices
Apr 18, 2022 Here she is, Grizzly Bear 399, straight out of hibernation! I can't believe how lucky I was to be one of the first to see her come out of hibernation. They all walked unobstructed straight towards my car. I had no idea they were headed towards me as you can see I was going the opposite direction of the bear jam. Also got video of them swimming also posted on YouTube and Instagram @midliferices
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuPx5aFeqGE