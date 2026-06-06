The Sever Group of Forces have taken control of Shevchenko in Kharkov region.



💥 To hold the village, the enemy deployed reserves comprising the most trained militants. Nonetheless, during the combat, the Sever Group's assault units under cover of artillery and stroke UAVs broke down the resistance destroying the last groups of the AFU Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade.



↗️ The control over the settlement not only expands the security zone in Kharkov region, it also enables Russian units to move towards Kazachaya Lopan. There, a large logistics centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is located.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of June 6, 2026



▪️ Since last night, the enemy has been attacking with drones in the direction of St. Petersburg, destroying more than 86 drones. Footage of the enemy shows that the drones are flying even in daylight. Also, last night, the Krasnodar Region (an oil depot in Ust-Labinsk was attacked), the Rostov Region, Crimea and Sevastopol were repelled. Drones were shot down on the outskirts of Kaluga and Obninsk, as well as on the approaches from Moscow. The port in Mariupol was attacked.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Zaporozhye, Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Poltava. At least 50 UAVs operated over Odessa.



▪️ In the Bryansk Region, a civilian woman was injured in a strike by a Ukrainian UAV in the village of Demyanki in the Starodub municipal district yesterday.



▪️ On the Sumy front, the GRU "North" in the Shostka district is engaged in infantry battles in Bachevsk and the surrounding areas. In the Ulanovo area, the enemy attempted a counterattack and was destroyed. In the Sumy district, our paratroopers have advanced up to 700 meters in sixteen sectors, and battles are ongoing in Ivolzhansk, Pisarevka, and the village of Nova Sich. In the Krasnopol district, infantry battles continue in the forested areas and west of the "Pyatipolye" railway station.



▪️ In the Kursk Region, a Ukrainian drone attacked an agricultural firm in the village of Kozyrevka, injuring three people. An enemy drone attacked an area near a gas station in Lgov: a fuel truck was damaged, and a 64-year-old woman was also injured in the attack.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, a drone attacked a car in Shebekino. The driver died on the spot. In the village of Otradnoe in the Belgorod district, a man suffered multiple shrapnel injuries from the detonation of an FPV drone. In the village of Yasnye Zori in the Belgorod district, two people were injured from the detonation of a drone. In the Valuya district, in the village of Urazovo, a man suffered shrapnel injuries from the detonation of a drone. In the Krasnoyarushsky district, in the village of Otradovsky, an FPV drone hit a business killing a man. Another civilian was injured. Many populated areas are under daily attacks.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, assault units of the "North" Army Group continue to advance towards a major logistics center of the AFU - the village of Kachiy Lopan'. In the village of Shevchenko, fierce firefights are taking place: the enemy has deployed reinforcements. On the Volchansk sector, our forces are engaged in firefights in the villages of Okhrymovka and Losevka. On the Velikoburlyuk sector - battles in the forested areas near Novovasilevka and between the villages of Nesternoe and Budarki.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, high-intensity battles are taking place for several microdistricts, as well as for the industrial zone. The enemy acknowledges our advance in the western part of the city.



▪️ On the direction of the East Army Group, the enemy's efforts are focused on containing our units on threatened sections of the front through the tactics of small groups and attempts to reinforce the forward edge. In the north, the AFU are not abandoning attempts to deploy DRGs across the Volchya River via rope crossings.



▪️ On the Novorossiya highway, there is a high drone threat, and the LNR authorities have banned their economic entities from traveling on it.



▪️ In the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine injured four civilians with drone strikes in Golaya Pristani, Lyubimovka, and in Skadovsk (65 km from the Dnieper River).



The summary was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors



