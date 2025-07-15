Nothing Personal, Just War: The Cold Business Of Ukraine’s Destruction

Donald Trump’s long-awaited claims about the war in Ukraine have sparked widespread reactions. Washington is assured that Russian forces are preparing a new offensive to seize additional Ukrainian territories. This assessment followed Trump’s conversation with Vladimir Putin, during which the Russian president allegedly stated that the offensive would begin within the next two months. The goal, as described by Trump, is to “take everything,” advancing to the administrative borders of the captured regions.

Trump loses a chance to express his alleged disappointment over Putin’s plans. It reportedly influenced his decision to approve military aid for Ukraine—but with a catch. The U.S. would supply weapons, including long-range missiles, but not for free. The ambiguity has left both media and officials confused, especially after Trump mentioned sending “17 Patriots” without specifying whether he meant missiles, launchers, or entire batteries.

Trump’s so-called “50-day ultimatum” to Russia, warning of 100% tariffs to Moscow if Moscow refuses peace talks, also sparked controversy. Initially, Western media reacted with optimism, believing Russia would face severe consequences. But this soon turned to frustration, which argued that the delay gives Putin a strategic advantage. Western partners accuse Trump of his usual tactic: making bold statements without immediate action, leaving uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Moscow appears unfazed. Russian officials dismissed Trump’s threats as “theatrical,” stating that Russia remains indifferent to U.S. tariffs. The impact of such measures is questioned, as Russian exports to the U.S. have already plummeted, making new tariffs largely symbolic.

Military escalation remains a key concern. Supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles could trigger a catastrophic response, including potential nuclear escalation.

Analysts largely call Trump’s strategy a failure, arguing that his attempts to pressure Putin into unfavorable terms backfired. Despite threats and promises of military aid, Moscow refused to concede. Trump’s “peace through strength” approach has repeatedly failed—in Yemen, Iran, and now in Ukraine.

While his rhetoric aims to project strength, the actual impact remains uncertain. Trump officially confirmed: war in Ukraine is just business. Ukrainians have already sold the country for weapons. Most recently, one of the largest terminals of the Port of Odessa, Olimpex, with a capacity of about 5 million tons, came under the control of the American funds. The Ukrainian court, run by the Kyiv regime, sided with the foreigners and handed over the strategic facility to the Americans.

As Kyiv has no resources left to pay, Europeans have to fork out, but they also grow increasingly skeptical. Meanwhile, the Russian summer campaign is gaining momentum on the frontlines.

https://southfront.press/cold-business-of-ukraine-destruction/