Phil Hudok & Tom Roten Discuss Amendments & Church Inc.

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While the main discussion centers around Amendment 3 to legalize incorporation of churches, Phil and Tom touch on the importance of all four amendments. When the U.S. killed Saddam Hussein after destroying much of Iraq, major U.S. newspapers ran the headline "Iraqis Now Free To Sin." What has happened to this country? Are incorporated churches God's or government's churches?