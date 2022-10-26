Phil Hudok & Tom Roten Discuss Amendments & Church Inc.

While the main discussion centers around Amendment 3 to legalize incorporation of churches, Phil and Tom touch on the importance of all four amendments. When the U.S. killed Saddam Hussein after destroying much of Iraq, major U.S. newspapers ran the headline "Iraqis Now Free To Sin." What has happened to this country? Are incorporated churches God's or government's churches?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.