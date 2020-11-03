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The Left are Preparing a Bolshevik, Bureaucratic, Communist Genocidal Vengeance if they Manage to Win. Here's Proof.
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126 views • November 03, 2020
In this episode of The Silent War, we cover the ongoing, organized, funded, and well developed plans of the leftwing brownshirt paramilitary groups like Antifa, BLM, combined with the entrenched swamp bureaucracy - to take revenge on the American Public for removing them from Power in 2016. Be ready for a full communist Bolshevik Revolution if Trump Loses. They are Openly Bragging about a Coup!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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