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Mike Adams joins David Morgan to discuss AI Superintelligence, Silver, Battery Tech and Energy as Currency
Health Ranger Report
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To learn more, visit: https://www.themorganreport.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Introduction and Background (0:00)

- AI Singularity and Its Implications (0:57)

- Economic and Social Impact of AI (3:43)

- Centralized Surveillance and Superintelligence (7:06)

- Energy and Mineral Constraints (11:20)

- Population Reduction and AI Job Replacement (14:35)

- Robotics and Self-Driving Cars (17:30)

- China's Leadership in Robotics and AI (22:17)

- Gold and Silver: Silent Revolution (31:36)

- Silver Market and Future Trends (41:45)

- Battery Technologies and Future Outlook (50:36)

- Fiat Currencies and Western Decline (1:13:47)

- The Future of Currency: Kilowatt Hours (1:16:00)

- Introduction of Bright Answers.ai (1:18:10)

- David's Perspective on Energy as Currency (1:19:02)

- Energy as the Solution to Global Problems (1:21:04)

- Conclusion: Abundance and Energy Potential (1:22:51)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


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