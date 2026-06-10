Mike Adams joins David Morgan to discuss AI Superintelligence, Silver, Battery Tech and Energy as Currency

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- Introduction and Background (0:00)
- AI Singularity and Its Implications (0:57)
- Economic and Social Impact of AI (3:43)
- Centralized Surveillance and Superintelligence (7:06)
- Energy and Mineral Constraints (11:20)
- Population Reduction and AI Job Replacement (14:35)
- Robotics and Self-Driving Cars (17:30)
- China's Leadership in Robotics and AI (22:17)
- Gold and Silver: Silent Revolution (31:36)
- Silver Market and Future Trends (41:45)
- Battery Technologies and Future Outlook (50:36)
- Fiat Currencies and Western Decline (1:13:47)
- The Future of Currency: Kilowatt Hours (1:16:00)
- Introduction of Bright Answers.ai (1:18:10)
- David's Perspective on Energy as Currency (1:19:02)
- Energy as the Solution to Global Problems (1:21:04)
- Conclusion: Abundance and Energy Potential (1:22:51)
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