© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/27/2022 Miles Guo: Xi’s determination to invade Taiwan does not contradict his holding the Two Sessions. The success of Ukraine’s media information warfare, technology warfare, and cyber warfare has had a huge impact on the CCP, which further affected the CCP’s choice of the military strategy to attack Taiwan