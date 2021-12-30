Monsanto Father had seen 1969 Moon Landing BEFORE I saw it live!

My father sat me down in front of the television before the Moon Landing was allegedly to occur in 1969. My father was annoyed and didn't want to watch the "Historic" Moon Landing because he has screened the Moon Landing with other scientists to critique if for when other scientists viewed it live. In 1969 to 1970 in Ludlow Massachusetts my father was calling my 1st grade School Teacher and my principal of the school. My father wanted to know the names of students that I talked to and what I was talking about in class. My teacher Ms. Connor went to the principal asking that I be removed from her class because my father had threatened her life, her retirement with the IRS audit and that I was going to be as much of a Bleephole as my Monsanto Father. Ms. Connor told me that I the spawn of the Devil and that it was Evil Ones like my father who have good Presidents murdered. That was over 50 years ago, and I still remember. My father was talking to one of his Intelligence Handlers and said he was too valuable, too smart, and too important to be out on operations. My assumptions then was he didn't want to get his hands dirty helping kidnap children and going out on operations where priests were beaten up everywhere under their collars if they were critical of the Vietnam War, Monsanto, or talked about candidates positively of any candidates on Monsanto/China's black list. More information:#BidenEffect