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CIA Analyst Turned Reiki Energy Healer w/Jessica Brodkin: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #27
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15 views • September 13, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today we learn about Reiki Energy Healing as a modality for wellness and to connect to the source. Hands-on energy healing is an ancient healing modality going as far back as when Yeshuah Ben Yosef was taught how to do it by his teachers in his childhood Buddhist monastery. It was rediscovered in the 20th century by a Japanese Buddhist monk, Dr. Mikao Usui who taught it worldwide. Today, I bring you a former CIA Analyst, Jessica Brodkin who made a career change into being a very successful Reiki Energy Healing Practitioner. Jessica, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Before we discuss your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Reiki is popular in Asia. It was practiced in private by small sects of Buddhist monks for over 2500 years. In 1914, Mataji Kawakami published a book on Reiki and in 1922, Buddhist monk, Dr. Mikao Usui rediscovered the version of Reiki taught to Yeshuah Ben Yosef 2000 years ago after his moment of awakening at Mt. Kamura. Since then, it has been taught in the west through Reiki masters, Mr. Chujiro Hayashi and Mrs. Hawayo Takata. All of them profess to experience a connection to the source while applying Reiki on people. Do you also experience a connection to the source when doing Reiki? Please describe what happens to you?
3. What form of Reiki do you do? Where can people learn this technique?
4. Science is still studying the effects of Reiki on clients, and the results are profound for some practitioners as compared to other practitioners. Why are some Reiki Healers more successful than others? In your experience, is it the practitioner, the client, or source that does the healing?
5. Can you explain your process for doing distance Reiki healing?
6. What is your process for Energy healing, crystal healing, and chakra balancing? Examples?
7. Are your client’s imbalances related to dense issues from past lives or past memories held in their auric energy field? Examples?
8. Can you tell us more about your meditation workshop and online courses?
9. For people who offer Reiki or any other forms of energy healing in their naturopathic or alternative wellness practice, what are your recommendations for how to start their business?
10. What common themes do you get from angelic guidance about people to help them raise their level of consciousness and energy?
For more information about Jessica Brodkin’s offerings, please visit her website: LoveAnd LightServices.com
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Copyright-free images provided by Pixabay.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
Questions:
1. Before we discuss your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Reiki is popular in Asia. It was practiced in private by small sects of Buddhist monks for over 2500 years. In 1914, Mataji Kawakami published a book on Reiki and in 1922, Buddhist monk, Dr. Mikao Usui rediscovered the version of Reiki taught to Yeshuah Ben Yosef 2000 years ago after his moment of awakening at Mt. Kamura. Since then, it has been taught in the west through Reiki masters, Mr. Chujiro Hayashi and Mrs. Hawayo Takata. All of them profess to experience a connection to the source while applying Reiki on people. Do you also experience a connection to the source when doing Reiki? Please describe what happens to you?
3. What form of Reiki do you do? Where can people learn this technique?
4. Science is still studying the effects of Reiki on clients, and the results are profound for some practitioners as compared to other practitioners. Why are some Reiki Healers more successful than others? In your experience, is it the practitioner, the client, or source that does the healing?
5. Can you explain your process for doing distance Reiki healing?
6. What is your process for Energy healing, crystal healing, and chakra balancing? Examples?
7. Are your client’s imbalances related to dense issues from past lives or past memories held in their auric energy field? Examples?
8. Can you tell us more about your meditation workshop and online courses?
9. For people who offer Reiki or any other forms of energy healing in their naturopathic or alternative wellness practice, what are your recommendations for how to start their business?
10. What common themes do you get from angelic guidance about people to help them raise their level of consciousness and energy?
For more information about Jessica Brodkin’s offerings, please visit her website: LoveAnd LightServices.com
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Copyright-free images provided by Pixabay.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
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