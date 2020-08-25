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It's a great worry Australians are accepting this 'rise of authoritarianism'
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37 views • August 25, 2020
There are politicians, bureaucrats, and even police stepping over them mark and forgetting the basic freedoms, rights and responsibilities which should apply to us all, according to Sky News host Chris Kenny.
"Just have a look at what is happening with borders," Mr Kenny said.
He pointed to the draconian border restrictions still in place in states like Western Australia, South Australia, and Queensland which has highlighted how government officials are "forgetting their roles" and responsibilities to the public.
"Our authorities are losing the plot," he said.
On The Kenny Report on Monday, Mr Kenny interviewed former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett who blasted Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews as a "megalomaniac".
Mr Kennett's words were criticised by some in the media, but also garnered strong criticism from the WA Police as one of its police stations tweeted that Victoria needed to "wake up" to reality.
"This is symptomatic of the rise of authoritarian rule on the back of this pandemic," Mr Kenny said.
"So many people are showing their true nanny state colours.
"It is a great worry that so many Australians are accepting this."
Mirrored - https://bit.ly/2YvK4uD
"Just have a look at what is happening with borders," Mr Kenny said.
He pointed to the draconian border restrictions still in place in states like Western Australia, South Australia, and Queensland which has highlighted how government officials are "forgetting their roles" and responsibilities to the public.
"Our authorities are losing the plot," he said.
On The Kenny Report on Monday, Mr Kenny interviewed former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett who blasted Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews as a "megalomaniac".
Mr Kennett's words were criticised by some in the media, but also garnered strong criticism from the WA Police as one of its police stations tweeted that Victoria needed to "wake up" to reality.
"This is symptomatic of the rise of authoritarian rule on the back of this pandemic," Mr Kenny said.
"So many people are showing their true nanny state colours.
"It is a great worry that so many Australians are accepting this."
Mirrored - https://bit.ly/2YvK4uD
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