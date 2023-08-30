Create New Account
Heading into the Storm

Fire & Grace Church
55 Subscribers
9 views
Published 18 hours ago

December 29th, 2019

Pastor Dean preaches from Acts 27 and explains the true hardships of being a servant of Jesus Christ. Are you ready to hold fast to the Lord in the midst of tribulation?

Keywords
tribulationperseverancedean odle

