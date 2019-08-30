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Socialism is like a compressor.
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3 views • August 30, 2019
Like an audio compressor in music production, socialism brings down the top and squashed the life out of everything, but there is no mechanism for bringing up the bottom. Socialism brings down the rich but has no way of bringing up the poor. It just makes everyone and everything the same in a mediocre middle.
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