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Australian Cops At Work
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341 views • September 19, 2021
It's an established scientific fact that once older people reach 70 years of age, they're an extremely dangerous species, especially if they're of the female gender.
In this video, thanks to Aussie Cossack's upload on Youtube, we can see how close to danger two Victorian police were when in the vicinity of a 70 y.o. woman. Thanks to the quick thinking of one officer, she was quickly shoved to the ground, where she lay stunned, while another officer bravely moved in with a decent dose of pepper spray.
These two very brave officers can now go home and tell their families how brave they were today, with their quick thinking and selfless concern about their own safety.
Well done, Victoria Police!
In this video, thanks to Aussie Cossack's upload on Youtube, we can see how close to danger two Victorian police were when in the vicinity of a 70 y.o. woman. Thanks to the quick thinking of one officer, she was quickly shoved to the ground, where she lay stunned, while another officer bravely moved in with a decent dose of pepper spray.
These two very brave officers can now go home and tell their families how brave they were today, with their quick thinking and selfless concern about their own safety.
Well done, Victoria Police!
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