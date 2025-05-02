BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AI (ChatGPT) declares not only that JESUS IS GOD, but also that the NEW REVELATION COMES FROM HIM!
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
32 views • 17 hours ago

Ref: The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.


Main references for this presentation:

Revelation of John, Old Testament (Bible)

A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.htm

Note: If your time or interest is more limited, you can go directly to 1:13:13 and watch from then on for the proof of the assertion in the title


The ChatGPT resources:

https://chatgpt.com/share/6812cf66-1aac-8007-bfb9-cf259ff9aaf9

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/1_-_14_chat_gpt_on_jesus_and_the_nr.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/7_chat_gpt_about_transhumanism_and_ai_from_a_spiritual_perspective.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/12_chat_gpt_-_on_adam_eve_creation_evolution_-_nr_perspective.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/13_chat_gpt_-_on_soul_and_spirit_-_nr_perspective.pdf

