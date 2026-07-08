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What if a military radio suddenly started receiving voices that were never supposed to exist?
Some say it was just static. Others believe it was a warning from something that never left.
👻 What really happened during the **Lost Radio Transmission**?
🎧 Listen to the full podcast episode through the link in the description and decide for yourself.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4UjAiXgzQ6oFs6e3eJ0le2?si=91a31d148003435b
#militaryghoststories
#paranormal
#GhostStory
#nightshift
#urbanlegends
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