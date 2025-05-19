BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Yemen imposes ‘NAVAL BLOCKADE’ on Israel’s largest port - Houthis threaten to bomb Haifa - & USS Truman Leaves Yemeni Waters
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
1267 followers
164 views • 1 day ago

❗️ Yemen imposes ‘NAVAL BLOCKADE’ on Israel’s largest port

Houthis threaten to bomb Haifa. Ansar Allah military spokesman : 

We have decided to implement the leadership's directives to begin work on a naval blockade of the port of Jaffa. Jaffa is our target list now.

Adding:   U.S. Carrier Strike Group Truman Leaves Yemeni Waters After Truce with Ansar Allah

The 8th U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group Harry S. Truman has departed the waters off Yemen, transited the Suez Canal, and is now sailing through the Ionian Sea.

The group exited the Gulf of Aden following a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Ansar Allah, after it became clear that continued airstrikes were ineffective. The decision came after the U.S. lost three F/A-18 fighter jets and numerous MQ-9 "Reaper" drones during operations in the region.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
