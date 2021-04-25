((DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER) VACCINE SHEDDING, SPIKE PROTEIN CONFUSION, BLOOD & FERTILITY -QHYOELCV9YYZ

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(world orders review)
tangentopolis feat. Dr. Amandha Vollmer
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(world orders review)
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(Dr. Amandha Vollmer) Vaccine Shedding, Spike Protein Confusion, Blood & Fertility
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xX9Fhl0BtTF7/
(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/qhyoeLCV9YYz/
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cover by Earth News Paper
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Dr. Amandha Vollmer (Yum Naturals)
https://BitChute.com/Doctor_Yummy
https://yummy.doctor
https://yumnaturals.com
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Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology.
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Are The Convid Quackzines Test Subjects Shedding?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VOb4Bzy6YgO9/
THEY LIED (Viruses Are Not What They Led Us To Think)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORu48sQKs1yp/
PERMISSION TO ''BREATHE'' ('STONE COLD TRUTHS' wt DR. AMANDA VOLLMER)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qaeBu1lDWHU/
''I CAN'T BELIEVE PEOPLE ARE STILL LISTENING TO (and believing in) THE COVID-19 LIE''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YIJ13btxAVVQ/
Full Blown Medical Kidnapping...? "STAY OUTTA CULT RUN HOSPITALS"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9D6j6LWPajem/