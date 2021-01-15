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God's Amazing Heath Laws - No Pandemics if followed
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258 views • January 15, 2021
With different types of sickness and diseases going around the world causing thousands to die, does GOD have any opinions or laws about quarantine, washing, sanitation, animal-to-human virus spreads and ways to avoid epidemics? Yes, He surely does. Learn what they are in this sermon. If everyone would practice these laws, we’d all be a lot healthier.
#BibleStudy #Preach #Health
www.lightontherock.org
#BibleStudy #Preach #Health
www.lightontherock.org
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