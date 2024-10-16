© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
oneninetyfivenationsrising is also available on: Whatsapp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VadypEV4Y9lvsHCSG418 Telegram: https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/oneninetyfivenationsrising That's it! And they were yelling: conspiracy theorists, conspiracy theorists!
Pfizer CEO Albert Burla explains Pfizer's new technology to the Davos audience: "oral pills" - pills with a tiny chip that sends a wireless signal to regulatory agencies when the drug is digested.
Yeah, that's the chip. Exactly from pfizer.