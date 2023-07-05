Word from the Lord: Trusting in the Lord’s Navigation and Following His Guidance for Us & the Nation

In this season of change, we are called to trust God’s direction and keep on course, for the Lord is the only way. Be careful of recklessness for the enemy is trying to draw us into a state of anger and carelessness right now to distract us from God and throw us off course. Tune in today, July 3rd @4pm EDT.

