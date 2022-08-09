Miles Guo: Dai Yongge was able to obtain the content of Xi Jinping's handwritten instructions on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier than a former member of the CCP Politburo Standing Committee

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8/7/2022 Miles Guo: The fact that Dai Yongge was able to obtain the content of Xi Jinping's handwritten instructions on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier than a former member of the CCP Politburo Standing Committee, and that Dai could flee to London after several ，senior CCP officials were arrested or detained