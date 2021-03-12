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Как работает ПЦР (просто и понятно каждому)
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107 views • March 12, 2021
Простое объяснение сути ПЦР и мнения специалистов по поводу диагноза на ее базе (приводится простейшая образная аналогия, чтобы без терминов биохимии и молекулярной генетики любому человеку было понятно, в чем суть ПЦР тестирования).
Материалы, использованные при создании данного видео:
1. Кэри Муллис о бесполезности ПЦР в обнаружении инфекции и некомпетентности Энтони Фаучи - https://www.brighteon.com/babbdb50-d5a2-45cd-8458-68498fd7a1c2
Материалы, использованные при создании данного видео:
1. Кэри Муллис о бесполезности ПЦР в обнаружении инфекции и некомпетентности Энтони Фаучи - https://www.brighteon.com/babbdb50-d5a2-45cd-8458-68498fd7a1c2
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