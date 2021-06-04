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God says "Enough is Enough!" It must happen NOW! His Urgent Warning.
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224 views • June 04, 2021
President Trump, Our Military, We the People, those who love God and Country, "Enough is Enough!" God says we must act now. We must become agressively "viloent" in our spiritual-warfare and prayers. We must stand up and speak truth! We must take a stand! The Deeps State's illegal government, and the illegal border crosssings, Must End Now! "Enough is Enough," says the Living God...Take a stand now or lose this country...If we the people are not willing to do so, then who the hell are we to think that God should?
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