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Hawaii's Water is in Danger
Real Deal Media
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24 views • May 09, 2022
Real Deal Media Presents: World At WAR with Dean Ryan
Guest Hawaii Senate Candidate Sheila Walker explains why Hawaii is in danger of losing its healthy reservoirs to
Big Business and what she plans to do to stop it.
(Original Air Date May 3rd 2022)
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