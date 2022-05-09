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Hawaii's Water is in Danger
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24 views • May 09, 2022
Real Deal Media Presents: World At WAR with Dean Ryan
Guest Hawaii Senate Candidate Sheila Walker explains why Hawaii is in danger of losing its healthy reservoirs to
Big Business and what she plans to do to stop it.
(Original Air Date May 3rd 2022)
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Guest Hawaii Senate Candidate Sheila Walker explains why Hawaii is in danger of losing its healthy reservoirs to
Big Business and what she plans to do to stop it.
(Original Air Date May 3rd 2022)
______________________________________________________
For all your Real Deal Retail NEEDS
Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store
Use Promo Code: SPRING to get the 2for1 Deal!
Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast!
______________________________________________________
Become a Real Deal Member Today!
Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/membership
Members get Exclusive Content, including Additional Shows, Podcasts,
RDM Original Films, Music Videos and Backstage LIVE Chat
______________________________________________________
Social MediaOutlets
Twitter @TheRealDeanRyan
Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
Instagram @therealdealmedia
Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight
Flote -Flote.app/RealDealMedia
Gab @DeanRyan
______________________________________________________
Contribute to the fight against Censorship
Help us keep Real Deal Media Alive Donate Today!
** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
______________________________________________________
Join us Nightly as we filter through the latest news in our Changing World
Streaming LIVE Week Nights 7pm PST/ 10pm EST On:
RealDealMedia.TV
Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
Facebook.com/RealDealMedia
YouTube.com/DeanRyanTV
Rumble.com/user/realdealmedia
Contribute to the fight against Censorship and help us keep these Real Deal Reports Alive! Donate Today @ PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
Real Deal Media Official Podcast Ch.
Anchor.fm/realdealmedia
For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV
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