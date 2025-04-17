BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Secret Agenda: The United States Government, Nazi Scientists and Project Paperclip 1945 to 1990 by Linda Hunt
119 views • 3 weeks ago

The podcast which discusses Linda Hunt's groundbreaking book, "Secret Agenda: The United States Government, Nazi Scientists and Project Paperclip 1945 to 1990" delves into the morally complex and enduring legacy of Project Paperclip, a secret U.S. intelligence operation that recruited Nazi scientists post-WWII, highlighting the ethical compromises and political maneuvering involved in prioritizing scientific advancement over accountability for war crimes.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

