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THEY want to HIDE this THING from YOU at all cost
The Prisoner
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1366 views • October 20, 2021
“In spite of all the rhetoric, we will go deeper in debt, the Fed will print more money, and the value of the dollar will continue to plummet.” – Ron Paul

When a Train Wreck Is No Accident
https://internationalman.com/articles/when-a-train-wreck-is-no-accident/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUfgBmZawAo
Everything Inside Me
Keywords
manipulationinflationrigged systemjeff thomas
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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