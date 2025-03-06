BrightLearn - A Drug-Free Approach to Healthcare by Dr. David W. Tanton

In his book "A Drug-Free Approach to Healthcare," Dr. David W. Tanton challenges conventional medical practices, arguing that chronic diseases stem from poor lifestyle choices and environmental factors rather than aging. Drawing on ancient wisdom and modern science, Tanton emphasizes the body’s innate ability to heal when supported by proper nutrition and natural remedies. He critiques the profit-driven healthcare system, which prioritizes symptom management through pharmaceuticals over prevention, and highlights systemic barriers, such as insurance coverage favoring drugs over nutritional supplements. Tanton warns that excessive prescription drug use poses a greater threat to health, urging a shift toward natural, preventive healthcare solutions.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.