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Bullying Basics and Beyond With Paul Coughlin Founder of The Protectors
Counter Culture Mom
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32 views • January 19, 2022
As a child Paul Coughlin endured severe physical and verbal bullying mostly from his family. After getting married and having children of his own, Paul sought counseling and turned his past nightmare into a ministry serving thousands of teens and tweens around the globe. Through creating The Protectors program, Paul has witnessed over 7,000 bullies publicly apologize to their classmates during one of his live events. In addition, Paul provides individual instruction to targets of bullying and their families and informs them on what type of person a bully preys on. The top way to stop bullying in its tracks lies in no longer being a witness, but a protector to those who are being harassed.


TAKEAWAYS

The most damaging myths about bullying

Prevent becoming the target for a bully and instilling boldness

What a parent should do when they know their child is being bullied

The consequences of witnessing bullying and remaining silent


🛠 PAUL’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Life After Bullying Parent Resources: https://theprotectors.org/life-after-bullying
Free Us From Bullying Book: https://theprotectors.org/books-by-paul-coughlin/
Newsletter Sign Up: https://theprotectors.org/newsletter-signup/
Donate: https://theprotectors.org/get-involved/
Amy Cuddy Ted Talk on body language: https://bit.ly/2WOtEzQ

🔗 CONNECT WITH PAUL COUGHLIN
Website: www.theprotectors.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedombullying
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freedombullying/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/protectorpaul
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-coughlin-2321543/

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Keywords
bullyingteenscounselingphysical abusecyberbullyingtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtweenspaul coughlinthe protectors
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