Bullying Basics and Beyond With Paul Coughlin Founder of The Protectors

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TAKEAWAYS
The most damaging myths about bullying
Prevent becoming the target for a bully and instilling boldness
What a parent should do when they know their child is being bullied
The consequences of witnessing bullying and remaining silent
🛠 PAUL’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Life After Bullying Parent Resources: https://theprotectors.org/life-after-bullying
Free Us From Bullying Book: https://theprotectors.org/books-by-paul-coughlin/
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Amy Cuddy Ted Talk on body language: https://bit.ly/2WOtEzQ
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