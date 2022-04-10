Agricola (1987, C64)

Note: The game can be downloaded for free on the website of one of the developers.Agricola (Latin for "farmer") is a managerial game by German developer M.U.S. Software. It was only released in German language.The game is set in an unnamed kingdom in Europe in the 18th century. The king has no son and decides to inherit his throne to someone who managed to obtain sufficient wealth and status as a farmer.The game can be played or alone of with up to four players in hot seat mode. Each turn represents one year. You start in the year 1789 and you have 35 years to gain enough wealth and status before the king dies. You can invest in farm land, lifestock and woodland. Farmland can be used to grow grains, potatoes or beet. Cattle can be used to obtain milk or sold directly. Woodland can be cleared to obtain wood to sell. If you own enough woodland, you can also go hunting. You need to buy horses to plough your acres, and it is also possible to buy and train race horses and participate in races for price money. You an also bet money on horses if you watch or attend to a race.