Barbara Lamb on Mantis ETs and Walk-Ins - Part 1 of 4

On May 21, 2025 I met with Barbara Lamb. In these four parts of the video, Barbara Lamb and Brian discuss various aspects of extraterrestrial encounters, including walk-ins, star seeds, and hybrids. Barbara explains that walk-ins are souls from other realms who replace humans who no longer wish to live, often bringing healing and spiritual guidance. Star seeds are humans with extraterrestrial lineages, born on Earth with special abilities. Hybrids are created through the combination of human and extraterrestrial DNA, often raised on spacecraft. Barbara shares personal experiences and insights from her extensive work with clients, emphasizing the benevolent nature of many extraterrestrial beings and their role in humanity's evolution.





Outline





Barbara Lamb's Background and Experiences

• Brian and Barbara discuss Barbara's background as a psychotherapist and hypnotherapist, focusing on her work with extraterrestrial encounters.

• Barbara shares her experiences of past lives, including a past life in England with her husband and a past life in Greece.

• Brian expresses amazement at Barbara's energy and experiences, mentioning her age and the impact of her work.

• Barbara talks about her husband's past life and their children from previous marriages, emphasizing the importance of family support.

• Brian and Barbara discuss the concept of reincarnation and the roles people play in different lifetimes.





Barbara Lamb's New Book and Extraterrestrial Encounters

• Brian introduces Barbara's new book, "Cosmic Convergence," co-authored with Sheila Shepi, focusing on walk-ins, star seeds, and hybrids.

• Barbara explains the concept of walk-ins, where a soul from another realm replaces a person who no longer wants to live.

• She describes the process of soul exchange and the adjustments walk-ins make in their new lives.

• Barbara discusses the differences between walk-ins and the original souls, including personality changes and healing abilities.

• Brian and Barbara talk about the importance of walk-ins in raising consciousness and helping humanity.





