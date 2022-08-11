Elder Paisos Prophezeung

Elder Paisios wrote four books, published by the Holy Monastery Saint John the Theologian: Saint Arsenios the Cappadocian (1991), Elder Hadji-Georgis the Athonite, 1809-1886 (1986), Athonite Fathers and Athonite Matters (1993) and Letters (1994). war cry is coming from Bulgaria. And very soon will Russia suddenly invade Turkey And like a gushing waterstream conquers all of Persia. And going forth suddenly without great resistance towards Palesteine The Antichrist wants to become God in this world. Then the nations of the West intervene woe to the states of the North, which are all turned to dust. With great rage does the bear defend in Turkey which did great injustice to Greece, and turns into fire. In vain does the Bear try to hold the straights and in the end shall she stand no more. That is because from the East, Korea, Mantzouria shall Japan and USA invade and march full speed towards Sibera while in the west front shall Germany be victorious and then shall it be impossible for Russia to hold and shall abandon the Straights