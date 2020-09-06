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ΚΑΘΗΓΗΤΗΣ Δ.Π.Θ. ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΕΙ Η ΚΕΡΑΜΕΩΣ ΣΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ
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30 views • September 06, 2020
Δριμύ κατηγορώ από τον καθηγητή Φυσικής και Φιλοσοφικής του ΔΠΘ Γιώργο Παύλο, στον Focus Fm 103,6
Μεταξύ άλλων είπε ότι η χρήση μάσκας στα σχολεία ισοδυναμεί με φίμωμα των Ελλήνων και ότι η κυρία Κεραμέως «εγκληματεί» με την τακτική που ακολουθεί!
Μεταξύ άλλων είπε ότι η χρήση μάσκας στα σχολεία ισοδυναμεί με φίμωμα των Ελλήνων και ότι η κυρία Κεραμέως «εγκληματεί» με την τακτική που ακολουθεί!
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